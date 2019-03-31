One dead, one injured in shooting near downtown Minneapolis

One man died and another was critically injured in a shooting Sunday near downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police reported that officers were called to Seventh Street at Lyndale Avenue North just after 2 p.m. on a report that two people had been shot inside a vehicle.

One victim died at the scene; the other was transported to a local hospital.

"Preliminary information is that two vehicles were involved in this incident," police said in a news release late Sunday afternoon. "One vehicle had fled the scene prior to officers arrived. ... No one is in custody at this time."

Police spokesman John Elder said investigators are gathering evidence to put out a description of the suspect vehicle and the person or people in that vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.