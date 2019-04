President Trump is threatening to close the southern border to keep immigrants at bay. Is that even possible? Kerri Miller talks to Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, about the president's rhetoric and his proposal to cut aid to three countries in Central America.

Plus, Ken and Kerri talk about the Democrats' plan to subpoena the full, unredacted Mueller report and the meteoric rise of Pete Buttigieg.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.