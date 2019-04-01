Live Flooding and weather updates

Sen. Amy Klobuchar latest 2020 hopeful to release taxes

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday. Klobuchar has released 12 years of tax returns, saying "transparency and accountability are fundamental to good governance." 