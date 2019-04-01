Sen. Amy Klobuchar latest 2020 hopeful to release taxes

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday. Klobuchar has released 12 years of tax returns, saying "transparency and accountability are fundamental to good governance."

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has released 12 years of tax returns, saying "transparency and accountability are fundamental to good governance."

The Minnesota senator on Monday was the latest 2020 contender to make her returns public. The tax returns date back to 2006, when she first became a candidate for federal office.

The documents show Klobuchar and her husband paid $62,787 in federal taxes on an adjusted gross income of $292,306 in 2017.

Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump for refusing to disclose his tax returns. His financial dealings also have been the subject of investigations.

Among the Democratic presidential hopefuls who've already released their returns are Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Other candidates have yet to do so.