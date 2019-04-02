Live Flooding and weather updates

NASA: Debris from India's anti-satellite test raised threat to space station

India launched a Ballistic Missile Defense Interceptor last week — and NASA says it created dangerous debris in orbit. "We have identified 400 pieces of orbital debris from that one event," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.
