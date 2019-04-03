Live Flooding and weather updates

Fight over money for Puerto Rico brings disaster aid bill to a standstill

Alma Morales Rosario stands between the beams of her home, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Morovis, Puerto Rico, which was being rebuilt in September 2018 after being destroyed by Hurricane Maria.
Alma Morales Rosario stands between the beams of her home, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Morovis, Puerto Rico, which was being rebuilt in September 2018 after being destroyed by Hurricane Maria. 