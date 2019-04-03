Live Flooding and weather updates

New York is set to be first U.S. city to impose congestion pricing

After gaining approval from state lawmakers, New York will become the first U.S. city to levy fees on motorists who drive on some of its most congested streets. Here, traffic fills 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan in January 2018.
