Senate passes disaster aid package as Trump pivots to support it

A Sapp Bros. gas station in Percival, Iowa, stands in floodwaters from the Missouri River on May 10. Lawmakers have reached a deal on disaster aid that they say President Trump will sign.
A Sapp Bros. gas station in Percival, Iowa, stands in floodwaters from the Missouri River on May 10. Lawmakers have reached a deal on disaster aid that they say President Trump will sign. 