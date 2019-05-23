Photos: MN Zoo offering llamas unleashed (and leashed, if you want)


Jude and Jameson Larsen, 4, and their sister Amelia, 9, watch llamas roam.
1 Jude and Jameson Larsen, 4, and their 9-year-old sister Amelia watch llamas roam in the Minnesota Zoo's Northern Trail on Wednesday in Apple Valley. The zoo's Llama Trek exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Labor Day. 
The 20 llamas are on loan from Carlson's Loveable Llamas in Waconia.
2 The 20 llamas in the exhibit are on loan from Carlson's Loveable Llamas in Waconia. 
Llama fleece consists of an outer coat and an insulating undercoat.
3 Llama fleece consists of a protective outer coat and an insulating undercoat. The wool is often used in rugs and fabrics for clothing. 
Kristen Strohsack, 9, of the Carver County 4H walks a llama.
4 Kristen Strohsack, 9, of the Carver County 4-H, walks a llama Wednesday during a preview of the exhibit. Guests ages 1 and older can purchase a $7 ticket to walk a llama on a designated path. 
Llamas are related to alpacas but are larger and have longer faces.
5 Llamas are related to alpacas but are larger and have longer faces. 
Llamas are domesticated South American herd animals.
6 Llamas are domesticated South American herd animals. 
Llamas have two toes on each foot.
7 Llamas have two toes on each foot. 
Jim Sanford, assistant curator of Llama Trek, walks a llama.
8 Jim Sanford, assistant curator of Llama Trek, walks a llama Wednesday at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. 
A llama peeks through a structure at the Minnesota Zoo.
9 A llama peeks through a structure at the Minnesota Zoo. 
The llama Trek features 20 llamas roaming freely alongside visitors.
10 Llama Trek features 20 llamas roaming freely alongside visitors in the zoo's Northern Trail. 