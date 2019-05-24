Boy thrown from MOA balcony undergoing further procedures

The family of a boy who was thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America says he will undergo further medical procedures.

The family of a 5-year-old boy who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America says he will undergo further medical procedures.

The Woodbury family posted Thursday evening on a GoFundMe page that the procedures are "non-life threatening complications" related to the fall. The boy, named Landen, plunged 40 feet when he was randomly grabbed by Emmanuel Aranda and tossed over the railing.

• 'Like a zombie': Mother of suspect in MOA attack tells his story

Aranda has pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack. Landen suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones.

The family's post says Landen is recovering, his spirit is strong, but there is still a long road of recovery ahead.

The GoFundMe site has raised more than $1 million over the past month.