Memorial Day weekend road woes are ... not so bad

Drivers will see some lane closures the next few days on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis within the downtown-to-crosstown project. Otherwise, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road construction map shows a relatively hassle-free Memorial Day weekend.

Statewide, Interstate 35W in downtown Duluth will have single lane traffic through June. Interstate 94 near Alexandria is down to single lane traffic in both directions, and Highway 23 near Marshall is reduced to one lane.