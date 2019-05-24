Memorial Day weekend road woes are ... not so bad

Drivers will see some lane closures the next few days on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis within the downtown-to-crosstown project. Otherwise, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road construction map shows a relatively hassle-free Memorial Day weekend.
Statewide, Interstate 35W in downtown Duluth will have single lane traffic through June. Interstate 94 near Alexandria is down to single lane traffic in both directions, and Highway 23 near Marshall is reduced to one lane.
Traveling around the state this weekend? MnDOT weekend traffic impacts is back for the 2019 construction season! Check it out. Plus, subscribe for weekly email updates. https://t.co/jPZj7qSPU8 For today's road conditions, check https://t.co/51ah27BLit Have a safe holiday weekend pic.twitter.com/8cfTUNaP6R— MnDOT District 3 (@MnDOTcentral) May 24, 2019