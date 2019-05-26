Hawaii woman rescued from forest told herself not to give up

Amanda Eller (second from left) poses for a photo after being found
Amanda Eller (second from left) poses for a photo after being found by searchers, from left, Javier Cantellops, Troy Jeffrey Helmer and Chris Berquist above the Kailua reservoir in East Maui, Hawaii, on Friday. The men spotted Eller from a helicopter and went down to retrieve her. She was taken to the hospital and was in good spirits, her family said. Eller had been missing since May 8. 