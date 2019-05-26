Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Minneapolis

A woman died after being stabbed in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Minneapolis police reported that officers were called to the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

"Officers arrived and provided aid to the adult female, who was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she died shortly after arrival," police said in a news release.

The name of the victim has not been released, and as of Sunday morning police had not released any additional information about the circumstances of the stabbing or possible suspects.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.