'We need to evolve': Police get help to improve hate crime tracking

Cynthia Deitle, a former FBI special agent, trains police officers from two departments in Durham, N.H., on how to identify hate crimes. Deitle is with the Matthew Shepard Foundation, an advocacy group that's part of a traveling workshop to teach law enforcement about state and federal hate-crime laws.
