Tony Horwitz, Pulitzer-winning journalist and historian, dies at 60

Tony Horwitz, seen hitchhiking in Australia in 1986, wrote about the experience later in his book <em>One for the Road: Hitchhiking Through the Australian Outback</em>. Horwitz, who would go on to win the <a href="https://www.pulitzer.org/winners/tony-horwitz">1995 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting,</a> died Monday at the age of 60.
