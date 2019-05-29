Mueller to make 1st public statement on Russia probe

Robert Mueller departs St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House in Washington, March 24, 2019.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.

That's according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 10 a.m. Central time. Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.

Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump's campaign.