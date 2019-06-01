Flags to fly at half-staff in wake of Virginia Beach shooting

American flags that are part of a makeshift memorial stand at the edge of a police cordon at a municipal building on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Va. The building was the scene of a mass shooting the day before.

President Trump has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the victims of Friday's mass shooting in Virginia.

Trump said in a statement released by the White House on Saturday that he was ordering the action as a "mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence."

Flags will be flown at half-staff through sunset Tuesday.

Twelve people died when a gunman entered a Virginia Beach city municipal building Friday afternoon and started shooting. Police say 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock was confronted by officers a short time afterward and was killed.

Craddock worked for the city as an engineer, and authorities say 11 of his 12 victims were also city employees.

Four other people were hurt, including three who remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement Saturday ordering all flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff through Tuesday, in accordance with Trump's proclamation.

"My heart is with the community of Virginia Beach," Walz said in the statement. "Minnesota grieves with those affected by this horrific act of violence."