Six hospitalized after apparent drug overdose at South St. Paul home

Six people were hospitalized Saturday after apparently accidentally overdosing on an unknown substance in South St. Paul.

The South St. Paul Police Department reported that officers were called to the 200 block of Bircher Avenue, near Concord Street, just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The call was for a medical situation involving six people.

"Information obtained at the scene indicated the individuals involved had accidentally overdosed while using an unknown substance," police reported in a news release. "Lifesaving measures, including the use of Narcan, were used by responding law enforcement and medical personnel."

KSTP-TV, citing police, reported that the individuals were found on the lawn outside a home, and most of them were not breathing when authorities arrived.

The six people were transported to a hospital; an update on their conditions was not available on Sunday.

An officer from another agency assisting on the call was taken to a hospital with symptoms related to exposure to the substance; the officer was later released.

There was no immediate information on what substance caused the overdose. The incident is being investigated by the South St. Paul Police Department and the Dakota County Drug Task Force.