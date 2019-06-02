Teen drowns in Anoka County lake

A teenager drowned Saturday night in a lake north of the Twin Cities.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office reported that Tim Cao Nguyen, 17, of Blaine, was swimming with friends at Coon Lake Beach in Columbus at about 8 p.m. when he began struggling and went underwater.

Others at the beach were able to locate Nguyen and bring him to shore. Sheriff's deputies and bystanders administered CPR at the scene, but Nguyen later died at a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.