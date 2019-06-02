Two dead after motorcycle strikes loose trailer on Minnesota highway

Two people died Saturday when their motorcycle struck a trailer that came loose from a tractor on a southern Minnesota highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on State Highway 19 in Sibley County, between Gaylord and Henderson.

Authorities said a westbound tractor was pulling a trailer when the trailer came loose and went into the eastbound lane.

An eastbound motorcycle carrying two people collided with the trailer and went into the ditch. The two riders — identified by the Patrol as 60-year-old Marvin Fandrich and 61-year-old Kathy Fandrich, both from Aberdeen, S.D. — died at the scene.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The tractor operator, a 60-year-old man from Arlington, Minn., was not injured.