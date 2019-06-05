Federal judge dismisses charges against 3 white supremacists

White Supremacists Arrest
In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. Three members of the Rise Above Movement had charges related to assaults at rallies in California in 2017 dismissed Monday. 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.