St. Paul cops warn of 'bad batch' of heroin as overdose reports spike

St. Paul has seen at least five suspected heroin overdoses in the past 36 hours, and police say they're concerned people may be buying heroin laced with chemicals, making the drug even more deadly.

It is uncommon to see that kind of spike in suspected heroin overdoses in that short span of time, said police spokesperson Mike Ernster.

The condition of those who may have overdosed was not released.

The overdoses occurred across the city and could be the result of a "bad batch" of heroin laced with unknown substances, Ernster said.

"We would rather let people know what's going on so they can protect themselves with the hopes that they can get help and live another day," Ernster said.

Six adults are believed to have overdosed this past weekend at a home in South St. Paul.

Dakota County authorities are investigating what specifically they took. All six were hospitalized.

Ernster says it is possible the overdoses could all be related to one batch or supplier, but the substances must still be tested.