Counter Stories: How do you fix the diversity problem in film and TV?

In the wake of #OscarsSoWhite movement and the lack of diversity in TV and films there are some writers, actors, and directors from diverse backgrounds who are changing the narrative.

Counter-Stories takes a look at Ali Wong's new film "Always Be My Maybe," an Asian-American rom-com with a twist: Ethnicity isn't central to the plot.

And Ava DuVernay's new four-part drama, which follows a group of black and Hispanic teenagers who were convicted (and later exonerated) in connection with the 1989 rape of jogger Trisha Meili, a 28-year-old white investment banker.

They look at how the media has perpetuated stereotypes and at times even perverted the course of justice.

Hosts are:

• Hlee Lee

• Luz Maria Frais

• Anthony Galloway

• Guest host Beverly Bushyhead from MN Urban Indian Advisory Board.