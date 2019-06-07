'Mental health parity' is still an elusive goal in U.S. insurance coverage

The best help for patients struggling with addiction, eating disorders or other mental health problems sometimes includes intensive therapy, the evidence shows. But many patients still have trouble getting their health insurers to cover needed mental health treatment.
