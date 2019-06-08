Five injured when fourth-floor balcony collapses in Grand Forks

Five people were injured early Saturday when a fourth-floor balcony collapsed at an apartment building in Grand Forks, N.D.

Grand Forks police reported that the collapse happened at about 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Garden View Drive, near the University of North Dakota campus.

Firefighters, paramedics and a police officer already were at the complex for an unrelated call, so they were able to respond quickly.

Police said in a news release later Saturday morning that the five people who fell from the collapsed balcony were transported to a local hospital with "various degrees of injuries, however their current conditions are not known."

Authorities have not released the names of the people who were injured.

Online photos of the building where the collapse happened show numerous small balconies in groups of three, with second- and third-floor balconies directly below ones on the fourth floor.