Crane collapses during storm in Dallas, killing 1

Part of a crane is seen after it collapsed into Elan City Lights apartments amid severe thunderstorms on Sunday in Dallas.

A construction crane buffeted by high winds during a storm collapsed on a Dallas apartment building Sunday, killing one woman in the building and injuring at least six other people, two of them critically, a fire official said.

Crews searching the Elan City Lights building found the body of a woman inside after the crane collapsed, ripping a large gash into the side of the structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said during a press briefing.

Evans said it was too early to say whether there may be more people who were injured or killed.

"We only hope that what we've found up to this point is where the damage and where the impact stops," he said.

Of those injured, two were listed in critical condition, three had suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor injuries and was later discharged from a hospital, Evans said.

Video showed that the downed crane ripped a large hole in the side of the building. It also damaged an adjacent parking garage and some of the vehicles in it.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area Sunday, warning of the possibility for heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. The agency also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region.

At Dallas Love Field airport, WFAA-TV reported that gusts damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility.