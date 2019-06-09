Two teens die in northern Minnesota crash

Two teenagers died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon along a highway on the Iron Range in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the teens who died were among four people in a 2005 Honda Accord that was traveling northeast on U.S. Highway 169 when the driver attempted to turn left onto State Highway 65 at Nashwauk.

The car was struck by a 1994 Chevrolet camper traveling the opposite direction on the four-lane highway. The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m.

The Patrol reported that two passengers in the car died at the scene: 13-year-old Trent Salminen of Hibbing, and 16-year-old Aiden Hall, whose hometown was not listed.

The driver of the car, 17-year-old Tyler Farnsworth of Hibbing, and a passenger, 15-year-old Jordan Farnsworth, also of Hibbing, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Patrol said a passenger in the camper, 59-year-old Terry Alsaker of Chisholm, received non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, 61-year-old Daniel Alsaker, also of Chisholm, was not injured.