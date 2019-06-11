7 questions on Rep. Omar's tax returns answered

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) listens during a news conference
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) listens during a news conference in Washington D.C. in January 2019. The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board says Omar and her husband filed joint tax returns for 2014 and 2015. They weren't married until 2018. Omar's campaign says all of her filings are fully complaint with applicable tax law. 