The Bruins and Blues have just one game to decide who lifts Lord Stanley's Cup

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand celebrates after his Game 6 goal on the road against the St. Louis Blues. That game, a Bruins blowout, sent the Stanley Cup Final to a rubber match Wednesday in Boston.
Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand celebrates after his Game 6 goal on the road against the St. Louis Blues. That game, a Bruins blowout, sent the Stanley Cup Final to a rubber match Wednesday in Boston. 