St. Paul police chief fires five officers, but offers few details

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell speaks at a press conference on Thursday.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said Thursday he has fired five police officers for what he called a breach of their duty and the public's trust.

Axtell did not identify the officers or say what duties they had with the department at the time of the incident last summer.

He said a lengthy internal investigation found that the officers did not intervene when someone was assaulted last summer in their presence, although the officers themselves did not use force.

He also suggested that at least some members of the department subsequently were not truthful about the incident.

Axtell did say there was video, but did not say more about it.

The St. Paul police chief declined to answer repeated questions about the incident and the firings, citing state personnel law, but said the nature and details the firings would eventually become public.

In the meantime, Axtell apologized to the public for betraying its trust. He also recognized the officers of the St. Paul Police Department saying he would not let the actions of a few "tarnish" the rest of the force.

