Democratic debate lineup: Sanders and Biden to face off

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will all be on the debate stage together on June 27.

The lineups are set for the first Democratic presidential primary debates.

Among the debate matchups: Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently leading in primary polls nationally, will face off against Vermont senator and 2016 candidate Bernie Sanders, as well as California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will face New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Owing to the massive field of candidates, the DNC has spread the field across two, two-hour debates on June 26-27. It also made sure to split the candidates with the highest poll numbers evenly across both nights, to avoid a "kids table" debate situation. The Republican Party faced that criticism in its 2016 primary debates, when it put the lower-polling candidates in a separate debate from the higher-polling candidates.

Candidates for the June 26 debate:

• New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker • Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro • Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney • Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar • Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke • Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The full list of candidates for the June 27 debate:

• Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet • Former Vice President Joe Biden • South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg • New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand • California Sen. Kamala Harris • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders • California Rep. Eric Swalwell • Writer and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang