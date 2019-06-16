Searchers for missing swimmer find body in Anoka County lake

Anoka County authorities who were searching Lake George in suburban Oak Grove for a missing swimmer have recovered a man's body.

The sheriff's office said it received a report around noon Saturday of a man who was drowning at Lake George Beach in Oak Grove. A 53-year-old Oak Grove man had removed his life jacket and was swimming near a boat when he began to struggle and went underwater.

The search continued until nightfall Saturday, then resumed Sunday morning. The marine unit of the sheriff's office recovered a man's body around 1 p.m.

The sheriff's office did not say whether it's the same person, but said it will provide additional information after the medical examiner identifies the body.