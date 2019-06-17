Two U wrestlers suspected of criminal sexual conduct

A nationally ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

KARE-TV reports that an Athletics Department statement to the station confirmed the two men arrested were on the wrestling team. They have not been charged.

KSTP-TV reports that jail records show the two were arrested Saturday night at different times and places in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released details.

The Athletics Department says they've been suspended from team activity pending further information. It says federal and state law precludes releasing further details.