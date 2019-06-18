Two scientists on impact of climate change in Minnesota

Norway House's Minnesota Peace Initiative hosted a discussion on the impact of climate change, particularly in Minnesota, with two scientists earlier this spring.

They are professor Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology, and physicist Gayle Schueller, the chief sustainability officer at 3M.

The event was held in Minneapolis on April 30 and was moderated by Janet Dolan, president of Act III Enterprises and the founder of Minnesota Peace Initiative.

After the two scientists made opening presentations, there was a round of questions from the moderator and members of the audience.