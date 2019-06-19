Hemp farmer charged with selling drugs

Luis Miguel Hummel hold a jar of hemp flower that he harvested at 5th Sun Gardens, his hemp farm in Lanesboro, Minn., on Thursday, June 6. Hummel is facing charges after authorities claimed his products had more than the legal limit of the compound that makes users high.

A Minnesota hemp farmer is facing charges after authorities claimed his products had more than the legal limit of the compound that makes users high.

Court documents say products from Luis Hummel's 5th Sun Gardens hemp farm in Lanesboro were sent to a lab for tests and found to have THC levels above 3 percent. The level for commercial hemp cannot exceed 0.3 percent.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says Hummel has been charged with selling drugs and drug possession in Fillmore County. The charges come after Hummel sued state officials who revoked his growing license and ordered him to destroy his multimillion dollar crop because of its THC levels. Unlike marijuana, industrial hemp only has tiny amounts of THC.

Attorney Jason Terasek is representing Hummel in the civil suit. He told MPR News Hummel will fight the criminal charges.

Tarasek says it was a processing mistake that his client was trying to correct and the product tested wasn't in the marketplace.

"We've got a hemp farmer here doing what he can to comply with the law and process his hemp so it stays within the range of allowable THC. He lacks the intent, of course, to violate any law here. I'm surprised by the felony charges.

A Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokesperson says the department can't comment on pending litigation.