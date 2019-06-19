More bad buzz for bees: Record numbers of honey bee colonies died last winter

Dennis vanEngelsdorp pulls out a frame from a hive. Managed honey bee hives are usually made of stackable, separable components so that beekeepers can closely monitor the colony's health.
Dennis vanEngelsdorp pulls out a frame from a hive. Managed honey bee hives are usually made of stackable, separable components so that beekeepers can closely monitor the colony's health. 