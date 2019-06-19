Nearly 71 million people forcibly displaced worldwide in 2018, UN report says

Rohingya refugees gather in the "no man's land" behind Myanmar's barbed-wire-lined border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine state, in 2018. Some 700,000 refugees fled into Bangladesh following a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military in 2017.
Rohingya refugees gather in the "no man's land" behind Myanmar's barbed-wire-lined border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine state, in 2018. Some 700,000 refugees fled into Bangladesh following a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military in 2017. 