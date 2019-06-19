Trump administration rolls back Obama-era rule for coal-fired plants

The Trump administration has rolled back a landmark Obama-era effort targeting coal-fired power plants and their climate-damaging pollution.

It's replacing the Obama rule with a less ambitious one that gives states more discretion in regulating those power plants.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler calls it a sign that "fossil fuels will continue to be an important part of the mix" in the U.S. energy supply.

President Trump campaigned partly on a pledge to bring back the U.S. coal industry, which has been hit hard by competition from cheaper natural gas and renewable energy.

The rule will go into effect shortly after publication in the Federal Register. Environmental groups pledge court challenges.