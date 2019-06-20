Shocking revelation in Navy SEAL war crimes trial: Witness says he is the real killer

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher and his wife, Andrea Gallagher, arrive at military court on Naval Base San Diego on Thursday. A witness stunned prosecutors after testifying that he, not Gallagher, killed an ISIS fighter in 2017.
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher and his wife, Andrea Gallagher, arrive at military court on Naval Base San Diego on Thursday. A witness stunned prosecutors after testifying that he, not Gallagher, killed an ISIS fighter in 2017. 