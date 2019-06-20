Tornado touchdown confirmed in southwestern Minnesota

A tornado touched down near Wabasso, Minn. in Redwood County on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The National Weather Service has reported a confirmed tornado touchdown in southwestern Minnesota's Redwood County, but there are no early reports of damage.

The tornado was confirmed at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service took to Twitter to urge residents of the towns of Morgan, Clements, Wabasso and Redwood Falls to take cover until the tornado warning expired at 6 p.m.

Parts of Redwood County and nearby Brown County remained under a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm was capable of producing hail and strong winds.