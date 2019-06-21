'Great writing, great style, a nice long page turner'

'City of Girls' by Elizabeth Gilbert Courtesy of publisher

Every week, The Thread checks in with booksellers around the country about their favorite books of the moment. This week, we spoke to Darryl Peck of Righton Books in St. Simons, Ga.

Elizabeth Gilbert is most well known for her take-the-world-by-storm bestselling memoir, "Eat, Pray, Love."

But her novels have been taking the spotlight in recent years. Her book, "Manhattan Beach," about a woman who defies all expectations to become a deep-sea diver during World War II, earned rave reviews.

Now, in her latest, "City of Girls," she returns to New York City in the 1940s.

It follows 19-year-old Vivian, who is kicked out of college for her less than stellar performance.

"Our hero gets a job working for her aunt in New York City," explained bookseller Darryl Peck. Vivian begins helping out at her aunt's off-Broadway theater, and she "becomes completely enmeshed in the theater community — which in those days, apparently, was very much the same as it was when I worked in the theater community many, many years later."

There's "lots of sex, lots of drinking, and it's kind of astonishing to read of what life could be like in the 40s, during the war and after the war," Peck said.

"The characters are magnificent. I confess I've never read any of [Gilbert's] books, but I thoroughly enjoyed her writing and the storytelling ... Great read, great writing, great style, a nice long page turner, and you kind of fall in love with the heroine, which is always a nice way to make it through a summer read."

City of Girls City of Girls