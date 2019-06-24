New Minnesota laws target marital rape, wage theft, opiates

Jenny Teeson, who testified about being drugged, raped by her ex-husband
Jenny Teeson, who testified in front of various committees about being drugged and raped by her ex-husband, thanked Sen. John Hoffman, D-Champlin, right, and Rep. Zack Stephenson, D-Coon Rapids, outside the Senate where they took up the "marital rape" bill in April. Behind her are her parents. 