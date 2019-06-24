Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Government moves migrant kids after poor conditions exposed

Immigration Children Detained
This June 20, 2019, file frame from video shows the entrance of a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has told a Texas congresswoman Monday, June 24, that the agency is quickly removing children from the patrol station following reports that children locked inside were in a perilous situation. 