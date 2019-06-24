Ravelry, the knitting website, bans Trump talk and patterns

Ravelry, an online knitting community with 8 million members, announced on Sunday that it is banning all pro-Trump projects, patterns and forum talk from the site, saying, "Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy."
