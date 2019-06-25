Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

More than 100 migrant kids moved back to troubled facility

Immigration Children Detained
This June 20, 2019, file frame from video shows the entrance of a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. An official from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday, June 25, 2019 that the "majority" of the roughly 300 children detained at Clint, Texas, last week have been placed in facilities operated by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. 