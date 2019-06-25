Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Acting head of Customs and Border Protection plans to step down

John Sanders (center) has been acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection for just over two months. He is expected to make his resignation effective July 5, two officials say. The move comes after hundreds of children were removed from a facility without adequate food and sanitation.
John Sanders (center) has been acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection for just over two months. He is expected to make his resignation effective July 5, two officials say. The move comes after hundreds of children were removed from a facility without adequate food and sanitation. 