Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Iran says Trump's new sanctions have ended diplomacy

President Trump signed an executive order authorizing economic sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday, after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week.
President Trump signed an executive order authorizing economic sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday, after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week. 