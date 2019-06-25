Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Treasury Department launches investigation into delays behind Harriet Tubman $20 bill

The Department of Treasury announced it would be issuing a new $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman, but last month Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that won't happen until 2028. Now, the acting inspector general says he's launching an investigation into the cause of the delay.
