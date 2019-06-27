Watch the debate: Candidates vie for spotlight Thursday night

Ten more Democratic candidates are facing off in the second night of the first primary debate of the 2020 election cycle on Thursday night.

It's Round 2 of the first Democratic primary debate in Miami. The stage will be headliner-heavy with former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Watch the debate

The event begins at 9 p.m. ET. Follow NPR reporters covering health care, immigration, the environment and more as they live fact-check and analyze the candidates' remarks. (Read Night 1 analysis here and get caught up on the takeaways.)

