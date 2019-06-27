What do Thursday's SCOTUS rulings mean for Minnesota?

On Thursday, the Supreme Court made two crucial decisions. One on a citizenship question in the 2020 census. The other, redistricting. Both have political implications in Minnesota and beyond.

Two guests joined host Angela Davis to explain the ruling.

Timothy Johnson, professor of political science at the University of Minnesota, gave a quick analysis of what the census decision means and Jennifer Carnahan, MN GOP State Chair, shared her position on the decision.

