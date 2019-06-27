Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Supreme Court leaves citizenship question blocked for now from 2020 census

Demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in April to protest against the Trump administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
Demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in April to protest against the Trump administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. 